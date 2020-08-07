Between the riots and the recovery, Trump’s chances are looking better and better because people don’t want Democrats.

Via Daily Wire:

On Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the economy took another step toward recovery, as the total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 1.8 million in July and the unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent.

“In July, notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, government, retail trade, professional and business services, other services, and ]health care,” the Labor Department reported.

Employment in leisure and hospitality increased by 592,000; government employment rose by 301,000; retail trade added 258,000 jobs; professional and business services increased by 170,000; other services industry added 149,000 jobs, and health care added 126,000 jobs. Manufacturing employment increased by 26,000; employment in transportation and warehousing rose by 38,000.

