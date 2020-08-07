⁦ @PortlandPolice ⁩ ⁦ @DNC ⁩ ⁦ @maziehirono ⁩ here are your “peaceful protesters” trying to break in while locking people in this bldg.. This is not the feds fault, ⁦ @tedwheeler ⁩ ⁦ @KateBrownForOR ⁩ This is a Portland Police bldg pic.twitter.com/WatJrofEbn

You mean like they were trying to do for weeks before this at the federal courthouse?

Via Fox News:

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Thursday evening condemned the actions of rioters who attempted to set fire to a police precinct and blocked the exits while officers were inside.

“When you commit arson with an accelerant in an attempt to burn down a building that is occupied by people who you have intentionally trapped inside, you are not demonstrating, you are attempting to commit murder,” Wheeler said in a news conference with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell.

“Don’t think for a moment that you are if you are participating in this activity, you are not being a prop for the reelection campaign of Donald Trump — because you absolutely are,” he said. “You are creating the B-roll film that will be used in ads nationally to help Donald Trump during this campaign. If you don’t want to be part of that, then don’t show up.”

Keep reading…