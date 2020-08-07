#Blackout in my ‘hood… ALL of the lights just went out #OneNewYork #NY1 pic.twitter.com/BISt110WQA

Via NBC New York:

A massive power outage struck Friday morning in the upper part of Manhattan, knocking out not only lights but also cellphone service, and a short time later power went out in a large chunk of Queens as well.

At one point it was pitch black as far as the eye could see along Broadway north of 73rd Street on both the east and west sides of Manhattan.

Power came back on after around 20 minutes for parts of the Upper West Side, though some spotty outage reports lingered thereafter.

