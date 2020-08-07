Good.

Via CNN:

The US sanctioned Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Friday for her role in crackdowns on political freedom in the region.

Friday’s action is likely to further inflame tensions between Washington and Beijing. It is the latest move in response to China’s imposition of a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong that criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference.

“The 11 individuals designated today have implemented policies directly aimed at curbing freedom of expression and assembly, and democratic processes, and are subsequently responsible for the degradation of Hong Kong’s autonomy,” the US Treasury Department said in a statement Friday.

Lam has defended the controversial law as a “crucial step to ending chaos and violence that has occurred over the past few months.”

“It’s a law that has been introduced to keep Hong Kong safe,” she said in July. “The legislation is lawful, constitutional and reasonable.”

