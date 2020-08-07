Via NY Post:

Oh, to be a fly on that laptop case.

At a lake in Berlin on Wednesday, where Germans are known to bask and bathe in the buff, a middle-aged nude man found himself at the center of a ridiculous scene — chasing down a wild boar while his buns flapped in the wind.

According to Adele Landauer, another visitor to Teufelssee — that’s “Devil’s Lake” in English — a boar and her two piglets had been perusing the shore in search of snacks. After reportedly consuming a stash of leftover pizza from the backpack of another tourist, who was swimming in the lake at the time, the pig posse moved on to the bright yellow bag, which they surely thought had food inside.

What happened next was pure mayhem.

