Pelosi flips out at Judy Woodruff here because Woodruff isn't trying to bury the evidence that Democrats are purposely obstructing the stimulus bill because they'd rather see Republicans take a loss than see people receive relief: pic.twitter.com/vUmAedWKCO

San Fran Nan losing it, even more than normally.

Via Fox News:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had a bitter exchange with “PBS NewsHour” anchor Judy Woodruff Tuesday over the ongoing stalemate on Capitol Hill between lawmakers negotiating a so-called “Phase 4” coronavirus aid bill.

At one point in their interview, Woodruff asked Pelosi about the “flexibility” GOP lawmakers are showing in terms of allocating more money for state and local governments, as well as Republican arguments that “much of the money” allocated in the CARES Act “has not even been spent yet.”

That didn’t sit well with Pelosi.

“Well, if you want to be an advocate for them, Judy, if you want to be an advocate for them, listen to what the facts are,” the speaker scolded the veteran anchor.

