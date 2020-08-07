At a @PortlandPolice presser, Sgt. Maxey details the abuse that Portland cops, particularly female ones, face when confronted by antifa/BLM protesters and rioters. I've witnessed myself the vile verbal abuse officers face in addition to being assaulted. https://t.co/UnyV6KVuZc pic.twitter.com/04fHR0ybNU

But they’re fighting racism!

Via KGW:

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three members of the Portland Police Bureau spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon to share personal experiences while working the front lines of Portland protests.

People have gathered each night in downtown Portland for the past 10 weeks to protest police brutality and systemic racism following the killing of George Floyd.

Sgt. Brent Maxey, Sgt. Derrick Foxworth and Officer Rehanna Kerridge spoke about that, and Kerridge also talked about funding being cut for the Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT), of which she was a member.

Kerridge said too many resources are redirected to the protests every night, including her position.

In the early weeks of the protests, during widespread calls for defunding the police, Portland City Council announced that the GVRT would be disbanded. Kerridge said that news was devastating for her, and that it was a step in the wrong direction.

