Via Daily Wire:

The Minneapolis Charter Commission brought city council efforts to defund and disband the Minneapolis Police Department to a halt Wednesday, refusing the council’s demand to place an initiative to “abolish” the MPD on the November ballot and excoriating the city council over its lack of planning.

The Minneapolis City Council moved, almost immediately following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, to disband the Minneapolis Police Department, with at least one member of the council arguing that the need to be protected from theft and violence was a form of “privilege.”

Despite several votes to effectively abolish the MPD, however, the issue had to go to the Minneapolis Charter Commission because having an entity dedicated to law enforcement is a requirement of the city charter.

