While most children benefit from having time outdoors, for some youngsters it is triggering feelings of anxiety and despair due to fears over climate change.

These ‘troubling emotions’ and their link to climate change have been studied by University of Colombia researchers for the British Ecological Society.

In the first of its kind study to focus on children and teenagers connecting with nature, the team conducted a full review of other studies, articles and books.

Within the past generation children’s lives have largely moved indoors with the loss of free-ranging exploration of the natural world, the team said.

‘In response, many conservation organisations advocate connecting children with nature, and there has been rising interest in measuring young people’s connectedness with nature,’ authors wrote.

The review found that connecting with nature has many positive benefits for the wellbeing of a young person including improving health and happiness.

However, it wasn’t universally positive, according to study author Dr Louise Chawla, who said connecting with nature was a ‘complex experience’ for many teenagers.

