At least they’re being upfront . “We’re here to fuck shit up”. #portlandprotesters have ripped off the plywood covering the front enterance and are now ramming through the glass. #pdx #defendpdx #pdxprotest #pdxriot #pdxriots #portlandunderseige #blmportland #blacklivesmatterpdx pic.twitter.com/iIfwzqmVng

— Sam Levine (@thesamlevine1) August 6, 2020