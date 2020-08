Via NBC New York:

The NYPD arrested a man they say cut the brake line to at least one police van parked on a street in Brooklyn.

Video of the man sabotaging the vehicle shows the suspect underneath the van in Sunset Park along 4th Avenue and 42nd Street. Police spotted the man before they got into the van and found a pair of scissors on him.

A senior police official says a mechanic confirmed the brake line damage that would have prevented the van from coming to a stop.

