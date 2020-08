She ran with the promise of trying to get Trump and she pushed a law with the specific purpose of trying to get him, which is unconstitutional. So bet this is to spin the suggestion that she has something on him.

Via Washington Examiner:

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said she will deliver a “major national announcement” on Thursday.

A statement released Wednesday evening said the announcement will happen at her office at 11:30 a.m.

The subject of the announcement was not immediately clear.

