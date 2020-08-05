Via Fox 11:

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a proclamation to formally name racism as a public health crisis today.

“Institutional and systemic racism has gone on far too long in this country and in this State. Based on research, we are taking a proactive approach in joining fellow leaders around the country to declare racism as a public health crisis, “ said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I am grateful to be joined by the Nevada Legislature in recognizing that racism manifests in measurable ways, including in public health. I look forward to working with Nevada leaders and the Office of Minority Health and Equity on this critical issue.”

