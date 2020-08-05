What’s with Virginia?

Via WTOP:

The longtime mayor of Luray, Virginia — a tiny town just east of tourist destination Luray Caverns — is facing a call for his resignation after a Facebook post that read, “Joe Biden has just announced Aunt Jemima as his VP pick.”

Mayor Barry Presgraves has been in office since 2008, but earlier announced he would not seek reelection in 2020. A lifelong town resident, he had previously served on the town council.

A screenshot, purportedly from Presgraves’ personal Facebook page, was shared with WTOP but was not online Monday.

