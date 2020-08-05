Via LOHUD:

YONKERS – With three large words painted across a roadway, Westchester County’s largest city is expected to boldly proclaim, “Black Lives Matter!”

Yonkers Arts, the YMCA and other groups hope to inscribe the three words that have turned into a rallying cry in the city’s downtown in mid-August, following Washington, D.C., and other cities that have painted the message in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“With the recent trend of the murals and just the citywide impact those murals have been having across the country, I thought it was paramount for us in Yonkers to do the same thing,” said Ray Wilcox, executive director of Yonkers arts, a leading group behind the effort.

