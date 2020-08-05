Via CNN:

Joe Biden will no longer accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, officials said Wednesday, in the latest and strongest sign that the Democratic National Convention will be almost entirely virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Biden will instead accept the Democratic nomination for president from his home state of Delaware, according to the Democratic National Convention Committee.

“From the very beginning of this pandemic, we put the health and safety of the American people first. We followed the science, listened to doctors and public health experts, and we continued making adjustments to our plans in order to protect lives. That’s the kind of steady and responsible leadership America deserves. And that’s the leadership Joe Biden will bring to the White House,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez said in a statement.

One official told CNN the decision was announced internally Wednesday morning.

Keep reading…