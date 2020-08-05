Dear trolls.. pssst..👇 (oh but make sure you keep checking in from all of your other 12 fake accounts). Cowards. pic.twitter.com/dJMRGWW69L

MMA fighter, she’s not taking any nonsense.

Via Newsweek:

MMA champion and actress Gina Carano has had a tumultuous few days on twitter due to controversy over her recent tweets as the hashtag #Ginacaranoisoverparty began trending on August 5.

The 38-year-old Haywire and The Mandalorian star has been called “racist” and a “bootlicker” and it seemingly began when she posted the famous black and white photo showing a collective Nazi Salute, where one man isn’t saluting.

She later posted an article about the photo, writing: “Heartbreaking and powerful story of a man who changed his ways for the woman he loved.. love changes the world, one person at a time.”

On August 4, Carano tweeted: “In my experience, screaming at someone that they are a racist when they are indeed NOT a racist & any post and/or research you do will show you those exact facts. Then I’m sorry, these people are not ‘educators’… they are cowards and bullies.”

