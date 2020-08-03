Heartache.

Via NY Post:

Former President Barack Obama on Monday endorsed six New Yorkers running for House seats, but he did not endorse freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Obama’s “first wave” of 2020 endorsements follow the Democratic primaries, meaning they won’t influence who makes the November ballot. But the popular former president still carries sway with donors and voters.

Obama released the list of candidates he supports on Twitter. It’s possible he will add additional New Yorkers closer to the election.

Ocasio-Cortez, a self-declared socialist known by her initials, AOC, has been a powerful figure in Democratic races this year and has helped steer the party to the left on issues like health care and education.