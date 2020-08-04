Footage of the Explosion in #Beirut #Lebanon a few minutes ago. Praying for the safety of everyone. pic.twitter.com/6Q3y6A6DxL — Fady Roumieh (@FadyRoumieh) August 4, 2020

Close to ground zero in this video of the explosion in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/cjgZQ4NBG7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2020

UPDATE: Fmr PM Saad Hariri is fine following news. Two explosions near port in Beirut #Lebanon , second one left lot of damages in houses and cars. Ambulances called to area. Another video shows magnitude of when it happened pic.twitter.com/lV9p5qMxbu — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 4, 2020

Word is many people injured.

Here's a video of the moments following the initial explosion in Beirut before the massive second blast. Appears to be either munitions or fireworks. pic.twitter.com/BPLRi4Nrvs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2020

Terrible. The most clear footage from Beirut port explosion(s) so far pic.twitter.com/4WqOHtUPZd — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 4, 2020

There’s no doubt there was some fireworks there, but there was also something else.

Speculation now is there was a Hezbollah/Iran weapon storage there.

The locals authorities are saying it’s a fireworks “accident,” but there’s obviously more to it.

This is the closest video of the explosion in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/7eaBT2g6mo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2020

LBCI Lebanon News claimed that a fire had broken out at the port and then triggered an explosion of a nearby warehouse storing fireworks. According to Al-Mayadeen, the explosion occurred in a warehouse storing benzine, a flammable chemical. #beirut pic.twitter.com/LbvxsASKXc — Anabel (@ainyrockstar) August 4, 2020