#CalebReed was a 17y/o Freedom Fighter who wanted #CopsOutCPS . The movement just lost him to #GunViolence this morning. This tragedy is traumatizing & heartbreaking. We can honor him by continuing the call to end GV & get students resources for healing. RIP #PoliceFreeSchools pic.twitter.com/aG3aqN5xo8

He was part of the Defund the Police efforts.

Via The Blaze:

Caleb Reed, a 17-year-old student activist from Mather High School in Chicago, was found shot in the head on Friday.

The teen’s death comes just weeks after he publicly called for the district to remove police from district schools.

What are the details?

Reed, described by the Chicago Sun-Times as a “student leader with a youth activist group,” was discovered on a sidewalk of the West Rogers Park neighborhood in the city.

He had been shot in the head.

The teen, a leader with student group Voices of Youth in Chicago Education, was an advocate of removing police from Chicago schools.

