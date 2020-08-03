Bi-partisan compromise!

Via USA Today:

WASHINGTON – Deborah Birx, who is coordinating the White House’s response to the nation’s worsening coronavirus crisis, has achieved an unusual feat: both President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are mad at her.

Pelosi has said in televised interviews over the past two days that she’s unhappy with Birx for not doing more to stand up to the president when he publicly touts his administration’s response to the pandemic or endorses unproven remedies to coronavirus.

Pelosi told CNN Monday that she didn’t have “any confidence” in Birx, saying she has “enabled” Trump and has not done enough to set the record straight on his faulty medical claims.

