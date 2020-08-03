More intimidation tactics.

Via Q13:

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – A group of about 200 protesters went to a quiet neighborhood that belonged to Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best this weekend, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on Saturday night. The Sheriff Adam Fortney was notified around 8:30 p.m. and by the time deputies arrived, most of the protesters were already dispersing or already gone.

“When the people showed up to my house, it certainly felt very personal about me,” said Chief Best who was not home at the time. “It really does seem like a mob mentality, and bullying, to intimidate a public official.”

