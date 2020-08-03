Via Townhall:

I’ve been quite harsh in my assessment of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, an outspoken lefty whose hypocrisy vis-a-vis social justice and China has been glaring. Late last year, Kerr cravenly dodged questions about Beijing’s myriad abuses, more or less regurgitating the NBA’s official ‘see no evil’ line. He stooped to disgusting moral equivalencies as a means of deflecting the conversation away from the regime’s egregious and systemic abuses, and onto America’s flaws. Condemning American policies was well within his comfort zone, and represented extremely safe terrain within the NBA’s political zeitgeist; acknowledging the flagrant human rights abuses and international law violations of the Communist regime, however, was just too risky. Think of the cash at stake.

The Houston Rockets’ General Manager was ripped and ostracized for his simple public statement in support of democracy (much like the league, Nike scrambled to prostrate itself before Beijing with anti-virtue signaling, while peddling phony wokeness back home), as Kerr and company remained dutifully silent. A pitiful display of greed and cowardice. But credit where it’s due: The former Chicago bull is finally admitting he was wrong, and doing so with some specificity. A qualified ‘bravo’ for this:

