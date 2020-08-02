Wonder why?

Via Daily Caller:

Portland recorded a higher number of homicides in July than they had during any other one-month period over the last 30 years, The Oregonian reported.

The surge in crime comes after the Portland City Council voted to cut over $15 million from the police budget.

The homicide numbers come as the city also deals with a spike in assaults, burglaries, vandalism, and shootings, according to the report. 15 people have been killed in Portland in July so far, bringing the total number of killings this year to 24. Compared to past years, person-to-person and property crimes have fallen, police data shows, according to The Oregonian.

Keep reading…