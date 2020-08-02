Which means the council doesn’t have the support to do what they planned to and now may be trying to figure out how to backtrack.

Via My Northwest:

A new poll spells absolute disaster for the Seattle City Council pushing to defund the Seattle police by 50%. Only 32% back the reckless council plan. The vast majority of Seattle voters support only a modest cut and favor the Chief of Police to decide what happens.

The poll by EMC Research, a firm normally favored by left-leaning clients, was conducted between July 22 and 27 as the debate to decimate the Seattle Police Department heated up.

No matter the spin, there’s little good news in this poll for anti-police politicians and fringe community activists. Still, the council readies a plan to cut SPD funding. But they do so risking their seats on the council.

