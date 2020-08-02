A black man got out of his car in Austin to scold Black Lives Matter protesters for blocking the roads and preventing him from going to work and feeding his kids. pic.twitter.com/8V4KewGkWL

They’re really lucky that more people haven’t wrung their necks.

Via Daily Wire:

A black man erupted a group of Black Lives Matter activists, many of whom were white, for blocking a road in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, saying that they were obstructing his ability to go to work so he could provide for his family.

“Hey look, I understand the [inaudible], I appreciate it, but I got to go to work, I’m black,” the man said. “I got to go to work. I got bills. I got kids. Get the f*** out my way. I’m about to air this b***h out. I got to go to work.”

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong tweeted out a video of the incident, writing, “A black man got out of his car in Austin to scold Black Lives Matter protesters for blocking the roads and preventing him from going to work and feeding his kids.”

