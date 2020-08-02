Not a protester, just a lunatic.

Via Sun Sentinel:

Clad only in a t-shirt and what looks like a pair of grey underwear, a Florida man took a 9-mile ride on the hood of a tractor trailer traveling northbound on Florida’s turnpike this Saturday afternoon. Authorities say he was an unwelcome hood ornament.

Internet video taken by a fellow driver shows the driver of a tractor trailer trying to wiggle the unidentified and scantily clad man off its hood as it rolls down the highway.

