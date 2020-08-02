Meanwhile on I-95… #BecauseFlorida https://t.co/QSW7djsSPc video: Erik Morales pic.twitter.com/JFszMVFdi3
Not a protester, just a lunatic.
Via Sun Sentinel:
Clad only in a t-shirt and what looks like a pair of grey underwear, a Florida man took a 9-mile ride on the hood of a tractor trailer traveling northbound on Florida’s turnpike this Saturday afternoon. Authorities say he was an unwelcome hood ornament.
Internet video taken by a fellow driver shows the driver of a tractor trailer trying to wiggle the unidentified and scantily clad man off its hood as it rolls down the highway.