Jonathan Isaac explains his decision not to kneel for the anthem or wear a “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt. “I don’t think kneeling and Black Lives Matter goes hand in hand. It’s about the gospel.” #BLM #NBABubble pic.twitter.com/uBPWxtObx6

Christianity and Marxism don’t go together. What a change now that we comment on those who do not kneel.

Via NBC:

Through every game so far during the NBA’s restart at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, every player, coach, and referee has kneeled during the national anthem in support of Black Lives Matter. It has become the norm.

Which is why the Magic’s Jonathan Isaac stood out — he did not wear a Black Lives Matter T-shirt for warmups Friday, then he stood for the national anthem. So far, he is the only player to do so.

Isaac is passionate about his Christian faith and said that racism is condemned in the Gospel but that wearing a BLM shirt or kneeling was not the answer for him.

“Absolutely I believe Black Lives Matter. A lot went into my decision … kneeling or wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt don’t go hand in hand in supporting Black lives. I do believe that Black lives matter, I just felt like it was a decision I had to make, and I didn’t feel like putting that shirt on and kneeling went hand in hand with supporting Black lives…

