Of course she did, just like Cuomo.

Via Daily Wire:

Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a Republican bill on Friday that would have kept coronavirus patients out of nursing homes and placed them in entirely separate facilities — an effort aimed at protecting those most vulnerable to developing serious complications from the coronavirus, which originated in China.

“The bill was a direct challenge to the Whitmer administration’s current handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has focused on caring for those with the virus in isolated spaces of existing homes,” The Detroit News reported. “About 33% of the state’s deaths linked to the virus have been nursing home residents or employees, according to state data.”

Sen. Peter Lucido (R-Shelby Township) blasted Whitmer’s decision to not take more action to protect vulnerable seniors in nursing homes, which “account for more than 41 percent of the country’s pandemic fatalities,” according to The New York Times.

