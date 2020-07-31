Before President Trump wished Ghislaine Maxwell "well," they had mingled for years in the same gilded circles https://t.co/pZVNI600fI

Perhaps this story explains the above WaPo tweet spin today away from the Clinton information. Bezos’ company also owns the WaPo.

Via Motherboard:

Every fall, the elite of the literary world and Hollywood convene at a highly secretive writer’s retreat hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and no one talks about it.

Not every Campfire attendee is a household name: Tech entrepreneurs and industry power brokers are also invited to rub shoulders with celebrities.

Now, Motherboard has learned that one of Campfire 2018’s attendees was Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is alleged to have been instrumental in grooming young women into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. Reporting on Maxwell’s alleged role, via victim statements and court records, goes back to 2011.

Two Campfire 2018 attendees independently confirmed to Motherboard that Maxwell attended the exclusive retreat that year. One of the sources maintained that Maxwell had attended three Campfires including 2018, but that Maxwell was not an attendee at Campfire 2019 held in early October. Campfire 2018 took place shortly before a Miami Herald investigation resurfaced Epstein’s crimes and Maxwell’s alleged links to them, which eventually led to new charges against Epstein.

