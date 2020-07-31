What bar closes at 10pm? lol

Via Cleveland.com:

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposal to cut off alcohol sales at restaurants and bars at 10 p.m. nightly was met mostly with frustration from Greater Cleveland restaurant and bar owners.

Several said DeWine’s approach punishes all bars and restaurants for the actions of a few bad apples. They want the governor to take more aggressive enforcement action against establishments violating the state’s coronavirus safety guidelines, saying it would be fairer and do more to control the spread of the virus.

