Bill Clinton was at Epstein's island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and "2 young girls." pic.twitter.com/NG8PbaZLNt

It’s getting interesting.

Via Fox News:

A trove of documents released late Thursday could shed light on Ghislaine Maxwell’s relationship with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The data include records of a 2011 meeting between accuser Virginia Giuffre and her lawyers where she talked about the powerful people in Epstein’s orbit who she said either flew on his private Boeing 727 or stayed on his private island in the Caribbean.

One of the names mentioned was that of former President Bill Clinton.

Maxwell’s lawyers had filed an emergency motion to stop the release of the new documents and have said the move would essentially eliminate any chance their client has at a fair trial. The lawyers said documents from a 2015 civil suit could “inappropriately influence potential witnesses or alleged victims.”

The newly released documents include a conversation that accuser Giuffre had with her lawyers nearly 10 years ago as part of her civil case against Maxwell in 2015.

