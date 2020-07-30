Via PJ Media:

The Hill is out with a poll showing a massive majority — 77% — of Americans now concerned about rising crime.

And there’s more.

“At the same time they see an increase of violence and crime and are concerned that prosecutors are not prosecuting the crimes — they blame the protests and the high unemployment when asked what is responsible for the spike in violence,” said Harvard CAPS/Harris polling director Mark Penn. “They also single out social media for being used to coordinate violence and in their view not doing much to curb it.”

Mark Penn was Hillary Clinton’s pollster during her run for president in 2008.

Keep reading…