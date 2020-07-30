Mayor Bill de Blasio helped paint a new Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Family Court on Jamaica Avenue in Queens Thursday afternoon. https://t.co/tVTmmg1n7r

Priorities.

Via NY Post:

Mayor Bill de Blasio rolled up his shirtsleeves to paint another Black Lives Matter mural on a city street Thursday, but offered no solutions to tackle rising crime as 10 more New Yorkers were shot in The Bronx, Manhattan and Brooklyn in just the last two days.

De Blasio grabbed a roller to fill in the yellow letters spelling out the movement’s slogan on Jamaica Avenue near 150th Street in Queens. He also posed for photos with constituents under a street sign at Jamaica Avenue and 153rd Street that was renamed “Black Lives Matter Avenue.”

