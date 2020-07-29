Via Newsbusters:

It takes a special kind of chutzpah to tell the Israeli parliament that calls for Israel’s destruction are more acceptable than Trump’s tweets.

“A Twitter spokeswoman has defended the company’s decision to block and restrict tweets from President Trump but not those of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei which call for genocide of the Israeli people,” The New York Post reported July 29. International Human Rights Lawyer and political analyst Arsen Ostrovsky tweeted a video of a Knesset (or Israeli parliament) hearing on anti-Semitism, where a Twitter representative was roasted for restricting President Donald Trump’s tweets while allowing Iran’s Supreme Leader Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei to call for Israel’s violent destruction.

Ostrovsky, who was himself present at this meeting observed: “You have recently started flagging the tweets of President Trump,” but then inquired, “Why have you not flagged the tweets of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has literally called for the genocide of Israel and the Jewish people?”

The Twitter representative claimed that “foreign policy saber-rattling” and “commentary on political issues of the day” are “generally not in violation” of Twitter’s rules. Trump’s condemnation of rioters, however, “was violating [Twitter’s] policies regarding the glorification of violence” and “could “possibly inspire harm.”

