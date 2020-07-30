Leftists always implode.

Via Washington Examiner:

THE REVOLUTION DEVOURS ITSELF IN PORTLAND. Remember the Wall of Moms? In just two weeks, the group of women supporting rioters attacking the federal courthouse in Portland have received fawning attention in many media reports. “Activist moms are everywhere,” said the New York Times. “They sing lullabies. They link arm-in-arm, forming a human barricade between protesters and federal agents. Some wear respirators, gas masks and helmets. Some hand out sunflowers.”

The Times reported that Wall of Moms groups are forming around the country. Seattle, Oakland, Aurora, Colorado, Missouri, North Carolina, Alabama, Texas, Chicago, and more. It’s a truly national movement! But then, a hint of trouble: “The Wall of Moms groups consist of predominantly white women who have garnered a swell of attention that Black mothers protesting in Portland for months did not receive, participants and organizers said in interviews.”

Keep reading…