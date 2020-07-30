Via CNN:

Herman Cain, the former presidential candidate and former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, has died from coronavirus, according to an obituary sent from his verified Twitter account and Newsmax, where he was launching a television show.

Cain, as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, tested positive for Covid-19 on June 29 and was hospitalized on July 1 after developing symptoms serious enough to be hospitalized, according to the statement posted on Twitter.

Cain’s last public appearance was as one of the surrogates at President Trump’s June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

