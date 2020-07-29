Via JSOnline:

MADISON – Police arrested two women Monday accused of beating a state senator as he tried to take video of a crowd that had torn down statues during a protest over racial injustice.

People in the crowd attacked state Democratic Sen. Tim Carpenter of Milwaukee after he recorded them in June. They kicked and punched Carpenter in the head and he later required surgery.

Police released photos of two suspects, who turned themselves in Monday after they were identified by members of the public, according to the Madison police.

Police arrested Samantha R. Hamer, 26, and Kerida E. O’Reilly, 33, on suspicion of being parties to the crimes of substantial battery and robbery with use of force. They were both in custody Monday night, according to online records from the Dane County jail.

