Via Fox News:

After Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said on Wednesday that Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., “represents the state of denial” among the members of the Democratic Party.

“When the video of all the anarchy in Portland and in Seattle at the beginning of the Barr hearings at the House Judiciary Committee yesterday, there was like a silence because the Democrats were saying ‘are you going to believe me or your lying eyes?” Rivera told “Fox & Friends.” “There it was: the anarchy, the destruction, the violence, the injury being inflicted, the deaths.”

Keep reading…