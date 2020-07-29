NEW: Acting DHS Sec Chad Wolf announces an agreement reached with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to end the violence in Portland. Brown had previously refused to work w federal assets and called for DHS to “go home” https://t.co/h0Ih826pMV

As I told the Governor yesterday, federal law enforcement will remain in Portland until the violent activity toward our federal facilities ends. We are not removing any law enforcement while our facilities and law enforcement remain under attack.

The state of Oregon is finally agreeing to cooperate with our federal forces–exactly what we asked for since the nightly violence broke out two months ago.

We're glad Oregon is now correcting their months long error.

— Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 29, 2020