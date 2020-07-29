Via Newsbusters:

With calls coming in from all across the country to “defund the police” after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, The Washington Post is joining in with the most extreme elements of the far-left mob.

One such allegation is that policing in America is the result of a “historically and structurally racist system” intended to justify attacks such as the ongoing rioting in Portland, Oregon.

In a column carried by the Washington Post, Amrita Chakrabarti Myers, an associate professor of history and gender studies at Indiana University, titled her item “Violence in Portland Exposes the Real Purpose Embedded in Law Enforcement.”

Myers claimed that “American policing was designed to uphold white supremacy — not keep people safe.”

