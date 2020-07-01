Dems gasp in horror!

Via Rasmussen:

U.S. voters think China is chiefly to blame for the coronavirus, and most now believe the Chinese should pay at least some of the global costs of the pandemic.

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 50% of Likely U.S. Voters feel China is primarily to blame for the worldwide spread of the coronavirus. Thirty-six percent (36%) disagree, while 14% are not sure.

Republicans (72%) are far more likely than Democrats (37%) and voters not affiliated with either major political party (44%) to blame China.

But 53% of all voters now think China should help pay at least some of the financial costs that have resulted from the global transmission of the coronavirus which originated in a Chinese city. That’s up from 42% when Rasmussen Reports first asked this question in mid-March. Thirty-one percent (31%) say China should not have to pay, down from 36% four months ago. Sixteen percent (16%) are undecided.