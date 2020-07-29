Unreal.

JAYAPAL: “So the point I’m trying to make here, Mr. Barr, that I think is very important for the country to understand, is that there is a real discrepancy in how you react as the Attorney General, the top cop in this country, when white men with swastikas storm a government building with guns, there is no need for the President to ‘activate you’ because they’re getting the President’s personal agenda done. But when black people and people of color protest police brutality, systemic racism, and the President’s very own lack of response to those critical issues , then you forcibly remove them with armed federal officers, pepper bombs, because they are considered terrorists by the President. You take an aggressive approach to Black Lives Matter protests, but not to right-wing extremists threatening to lynch a governor if it’s for the Trump’s — if it’s for the President’s benefit. Did I get it right, Mr. Barr?”