Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference – full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O

They will not allow any speech of which they do not approve.

Via Twitchy:

Welp, they locked Donald Trump Jr. for daring to share the video of legit doctors talking about the benefits of HCQ for patients with COVID-19. You have to ask yourself WHY they’d lock him for simply sharing a video …

What’s the agenda here, Twitter? We’ve been talking for years about how they censor the Right and more and more we’re seeing proof of that.

This though?

This is pretty big:

Keep reading…