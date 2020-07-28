How delightful.

PROTESTER: “That’s why we stand with the Black Lives Matter. Because that’s important to us. Because the cops are f**king killing black people in America today. But the same sh*t is happening to the Oromo people in Ethiopia. The same f**king system is killing the Oromo people! With that being said, f**k Ethiopian government, f**k [inaudible], f**k the police, f**k the American system, f**k everybody, f**k Trump, f**k every single person who is supporting systemic oppression against any human being in this world. And f**k [inaudible], f**k everybody, and f**k everybody who is silent.”