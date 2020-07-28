Commissioner @JoAnnPDX and I are calling for an immediate meeting with Department of Homeland Security leadership on the ground in Portland and with Acting Secretary @DHS_Wolf to discuss a cease-fire and the removal of heightened federal forces from Portland. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 28, 2020

This was him about a week ago:

After pre-emptively declaring he'd refuse to meet w/federal officials, Mayor Wheeler has suddenly reversed course & is now demanding a meeting w/@DHS_Wolf to discuss a "cease-fire." Even Wheeler seems to recognize that his city has insurgents who have declared war on US gov. https://t.co/TWuVKFXnwH pic.twitter.com/AqRzq1Ueq5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2020

So he’s admitting they’re at war with the U.S. and he’s representing them?

Take a walk, Ted. Here’s a sample of what they did last night.

Rioters threw a bomb at the front of the Portland federal courthouse. This wasn’t one of their usual firework explosives. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/omCq0GtZMj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2020