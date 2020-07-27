Via Washington Examiner:

An attorney representing Covington Catholic alum Nick Sandmann vowed Monday to take additional legal action against CNN and the Washington Post over alleged breaches of confidentiality.

“There is a time to speak and a time to refrain from speaking,” attorney Lin Wood told the Washington Examiner. “I will not be speaking on this subject today beyond my tweets. But I will be taking actions.”

The Washington Post confirmed last week that it agreed to settle a $250 million defamation lawsuit stemming from the newspaper’s flawed coverage in 2019 of a confrontation between Sandmann and Nathan Phillips, an elderly Native American protester. Like most major news outlets, the Washington Post misreported that Sandmann and his Covington Catholic High School classmates had “swarmed” Phillips, abusing him with racist taunts and jeers. CNN, which settled its own multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit with Sandmann in January, similarly mischaracterized the 2019 incident, giving the distinct impression that Sandmann had indeed harassed Phillips with racist insults.

Video footage of the confrontation shows that Sandmann and his cohort did not abuse or even approach Phillips. Rather, footage of the incident shows that it was Phillips who harassed the teens.

