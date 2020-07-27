Sorry state of education.

Via Washington Examiner:

Colleges students in Florida believe the Founding Fathers did more evil than good.

In a video released by Campus Reform on Friday, digital reporter Eduardo Neret asked students if they perceive the founders as heroes or villains, to which most said the latter because of their acceptance of slavery.

“Do you think the Founding Fathers were more villains or heroes?” Neret asked.

“They were kind of like the foundation of this country, I guess, and like getting everything started. But like, most of them were racists, so, like they owned slaves and stuff like that,” one female student said.

“I would say yes and no,” a shirtless male student said. “I think it’s new times now, so we now have to make up new things. So I would say villains, yeah.”

Keep reading…