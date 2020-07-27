“I’m a nice young woman from Wisconsin … you guys are fucking pieces of shit!” she yelled after being taken down by officers. pic.twitter.com/Bs6PNk6kzJ

During this detainment, another woman got involved and she was also detained.

“I’m a nice young woman from Wisconsin.” Nice young women from Wisconsin aren’t at riots.

Via Daily Caller:

PORTLAND, Ore. – Multiple people were detained Sunday after federal officers declared an unlawful assembly at the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland, Oregon.

Sunday’s protest began fairly peacefully, with many people listening to speeches and others chanting, according to Daily Caller reporters on the ground. The crowd size was far smaller compared to Saturday’s protest and riot, which included multiple battles with officers guarding the courthouse and eventual help from the Portland Police Department.

As the evening wore on, some protesters left the area while a crowd of a few hundred remained. The crowd became increasingly unruly, with some banging on the fence and others launching multiple fireworks at the courthouse. Bottles were also thrown over the fence and lasers were pointed through small peepholes.

