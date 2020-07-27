I spent the weekend inside the Portland federal courthouse w/ the US Marshals. Mortars were being fired off repeatedly, fireworks & flares shot into the lobby, frozen bottles, concrete, cans & bouncy balls regularly whizzed over the fence at high speeds. https://t.co/PU4xbzwniY — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

I watched as injured officers were hauled inside. In one case, the commercial firework came over so fast the officer didn’t have time to respond. It burned through his sleeves & he had bloody gashes on both forearms. Another had a concussion from being hit in the head w/ a mortar — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

The lights inside the courthouse have to be turned off for safety & the light from high-powered lasers bounced across the lobby almost all night. The fear is palpable. Three officers were struck in the last few weeks & still haven’t regained their vision. pic.twitter.com/33Mt2WyNsV — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

The officers outside the Portland courthouse have been hit by an array of objects from canned food to ball bearings fired from slingshots. On Saturday night, a DHS officer was soaked completely in orange paint thrown from of one of many paint cans later seized by authorities. pic.twitter.com/Dng70rG8xn — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

A Deputy US Marshal told me, "I am worried for my life, every time I walk outside of the building" & that feeling extends widely. They are offended by being told to get out of Portland. They live there, work daily to take violent criminals off the street & it is their city too. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

One thing is very clear: there's no plan for the feds to retreat right now. Those protecting the building feel a personal & professional duty to protect the courthouse. Many raised the same point — the courthouse stands for justice, for all people. And they aren’t going anywhere. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020